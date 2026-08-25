Hyperlane USD Coin Price Today

The live Hyperlane USD Coin (HUSDC) price today is $ 0.999829, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current HUSDC to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999829 per HUSDC.

Hyperlane USD Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 444,643, with a circulating supply of 444.72K HUSDC. During the last 24 hours, HUSDC traded between $ 0.791561 (low) and $ 1.29 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.53, while the all-time low was $ 0.671749.

In short-term performance, HUSDC moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.71K.

Hyperlane USD Coin (HUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 444.64K$ 444.64K $ 444.64K Volume (24H) $ 13.71K$ 13.71K $ 13.71K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 444.64K$ 444.64K $ 444.64K Circulation Supply 444.72K 444.72K 444.72K Total Supply 444,720.280499 444,720.280499 444,720.280499

The current Market Cap of Hyperlane USD Coin is $ 444.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.71K. The circulating supply of HUSDC is 444.72K, with a total supply of 444720.280499. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 444.64K.