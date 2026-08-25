What is HyperChainX about?

Bridging the Gap between Blockchain & Gaming. NFTs and blockchains are the future of gaming. At HyperChainX, we provide a tailored NFT marketplace and gaming platform built by gamers for gamers.

What makes HyperChainX unique?

In the rising crypto gaming industry, there is a need for a fully dedicated NFT marketplace that focuses on the culture, history, and future of gaming. At HyperChainX, we understand our target audience and follow the trends, making us the best marketplace for creators and collectors in the gaming niche. We have all the ingredients the gaming community needs.

What's the history of HyperChainX?

What's next for HyperChainX?

The launchpad is designed to give NFT collection creators all the tools they need for a successful launch. We offer custom mystery boxes, whitelisting options, free claims, NFT contract creation support, and an affiliate marketing program to boost sales.

What can HyperChainX be used for?

We are proud to announce that our "Hypertron" NFT collection will soon be available on our marketplace. The utility behind this collection allows you to stake your NFT to earn from every transaction made on our marketplace. Whitelist spots and an affiliate program will be available for this presale soon! HyperChainX is inspired by Great Jugi Tandon. The HYPER token is currently trading at $0.00041 with a market capitalization of $411,463.

How much is HyperChainX worth right now?

HyperChainX is currently trading at ₦, with a price movement of 1.80% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is HPX going up or down today?

HPX has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Gaming Platform ecosystem.

How popular is HyperChainX today?

The token has recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling HPX.

What makes HyperChainX different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Gaming Platform category and built on the -- network, HPX offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much HPX exists in the market?

There are 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is HyperChainX's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₦13.2019010612073778608000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₦, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.