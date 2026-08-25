Which blockchain network does HYDT run on?

HYDT operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of HYDT?

The token is priced at ₦1258.99663307115322128000, marking a price movement of -0.49% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does HYDT belong to?

HYDT falls under the Stablecoins,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Algorithmic Stablecoin category. This classification helps investors compare HYDT with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of HYDT?

Its market capitalization is ₦112505816.27429613152000, placing the asset at rank #5706. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of HYDT is currently circulating?

There are 89340.14828071916 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for HYDT today?

Over the past day, HYDT generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, HYDT fluctuated between ₦1252.6056769199915488000 and ₦1273.90252655078571536000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.