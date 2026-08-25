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The live Hydro Protocol price today is 0.00108632 USD.HDRO market cap is 531,461 USD. Track real-time HDRO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Hydro Protocol price today is 0.00108632 USD.HDRO market cap is 531,461 USD. Track real-time HDRO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Hydro Protocol Logo

Hydro Protocol Price (HDRO)

Unlisted

1 HDRO to USD Live Price:

$0.00108232
$0.00108232$0.00108232
+0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Hydro Protocol (HDRO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:48:19 (UTC+8)

Hydro Protocol Price Today

The live Hydro Protocol (HDRO) price today is $ 0.00108632, with a 0.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current HDRO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00108632 per HDRO.

Hydro Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 531,461, with a circulating supply of 489.07M HDRO. During the last 24 hours, HDRO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00120071 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.507996, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HDRO moved +0.55% in the last hour and +26.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.89K.

Hydro Protocol (HDRO) Market Information

$ 531.46K
$ 531.46K$ 531.46K

$ 2.89K
$ 2.89K$ 2.89K

$ 1.09M
$ 1.09M$ 1.09M

489.07M
489.07M 489.07M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hydro Protocol is $ 531.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.89K. The circulating supply of HDRO is 489.07M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.09M.

Hydro Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0.00120071
$ 0.00120071$ 0.00120071
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00120071
$ 0.00120071$ 0.00120071

$ 0.507996
$ 0.507996$ 0.507996

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.55%

+0.94%

+26.68%

+26.68%

Price Prediction for Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HDRO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HDRO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Hydro Protocol (HDRO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Hydro Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Hydro Protocol will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for HDRO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Hydro Protocol Price Prediction.

What is Hydro Protocol (HDRO)

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Hydro Protocol (HDRO) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Hydro Protocol

What is the current price of Hydro Protocol?

Trading at ₦1.4752706090373880256000, Hydro Protocol has shown a price movement of 0.94% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact HDRO's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 489070070.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Hydro Protocol?

Its market capitalization is ₦721747545.06003689288000, ranking #3468 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

HDRO recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦ and ₦1.6306172886233174168000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Hydro Protocol fit within the Injective Ecosystem,Liquid Staking category?

As a Injective Ecosystem,Liquid Staking token, HDRO competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hydro Protocol

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:48:19 (UTC+8)

Hydro Protocol (HDRO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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