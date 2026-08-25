Hydro Protocol Price Today

The live Hydro Protocol (HDRO) price today is $ 0.00108632, with a 0.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current HDRO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00108632 per HDRO.

Hydro Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 531,461, with a circulating supply of 489.07M HDRO. During the last 24 hours, HDRO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00120071 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.507996, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HDRO moved +0.55% in the last hour and +26.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.89K.

Hydro Protocol (HDRO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 531.46K$ 531.46K $ 531.46K Volume (24H) $ 2.89K$ 2.89K $ 2.89K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.09M$ 1.09M $ 1.09M Circulation Supply 489.07M 489.07M 489.07M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hydro Protocol is $ 531.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.89K. The circulating supply of HDRO is 489.07M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.09M.