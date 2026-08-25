What is Husky Avax about?

Husky Avax is the first and original dog token on the Avalanche blockchain. It was stealth-launched on May 12th, 2021, and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain. The token features locked initial liquidity, a hard-capped supply, no team allocation, and no airdrops. By leveraging Avalanche's platform, Husky Avax benefits from fast, cheap, and environmentally friendly transactions that are secure and decentralized.

What is the current price of Husky Avax?

The live price of Husky Avax (HUSKY) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Husky Avax positioned in the market?

Husky Avax currently sits at market rank #4901, supported by a market capitalization of ₦209331653.85728060336000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of HUSKY?

The circulating supply of HUSKY is 88389478000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Husky Avax?

During the last 24 hours, Husky Avax traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Husky Avax from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Husky Avax reached an all-time high of ₦, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is HUSKY trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Husky Avax?

The current price movement of 4.03% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Avalanche Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.