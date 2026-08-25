Hunter Token Price Today

The live Hunter Token (HNTR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current HNTR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HNTR.

Hunter Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 64,310, with a circulating supply of 82.00M HNTR. During the last 24 hours, HNTR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02079827, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HNTR moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.34.

Hunter Token (HNTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 64.31K$ 64.31K $ 64.31K Volume (24H) $ 1.34$ 1.34 $ 1.34 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 749.00K$ 749.00K $ 749.00K Circulation Supply 82.00M 82.00M 82.00M Total Supply 955,000,000.0 955,000,000.0 955,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hunter Token is $ 64.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.34. The circulating supply of HNTR is 82.00M, with a total supply of 955000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 749.00K.