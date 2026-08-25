What is Hunter by Virtuals about?

Hunter is an AI Agent designed to help users identify airdrop opportunities, optimize farming strategies, gather on-chain insights across blockchain networks. The agent leverages large language models, social media monitoring, and blockchain analytics to provide actionable intelligence to various communication platforms. The utility token of the ecosystem is $DRPXBT. By using the Hunter AI Agent, users can gain insights into emerging airdrops, discover profitable farming opportunities, and optimize their engagement with the broader crypto space.

What makes Hunter by Virtuals unique?

The Hunter AI Agent is a decentralized AI tool that actively searches for opportunities in the blockchain ecosystem. It combines the power of data scraping, machine learning algorithms, and real-time market analysis to support its users in various ways: - Social Media Monitoring: Integrated with platforms like Twitter, the agent identifies key trends, influencers, and emerging projects, adding social intelligence to its analytics toolkit. - Airdrop Identification: The agent detects and tracks upcoming airdrops from various projects, providing detailed insights into eligibility and participation strategies. - Farming Strategy Optimization: By analyzing on-chain data and identifying profitable liquidity pools and staking opportunities, the agent may help users maximize their passive income potential. - Data Analytics: Hunter processes large volumes of on-chain data to provide users with insights into token movements, market trends, and arbitrage opportunities, helping them make informed decisions.

What is the real-time price of Hunter by Virtuals today?

The live price of Hunter by Virtuals stands at ₦, moving 12.17% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for DRPXBT?

DRPXBT has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Hunter by Virtuals showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is DRPXBT currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests DRPXBT is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Hunter by Virtuals?

With a market cap of ₦40585151.84391555080000, Hunter by Virtuals is ranked #6967, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has DRPXBT seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Hunter by Virtuals compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦2.1962562912838248976000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence DRPXBT's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (999049910.1637945 tokens), category performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.