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The live Hunter by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.DRPXBT market cap is 29,885 USD. Track real-time DRPXBT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Hunter by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.DRPXBT market cap is 29,885 USD. Track real-time DRPXBT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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DRPXBT Price Info

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Hunter by Virtuals Logo

Hunter by Virtuals Price (DRPXBT)

Unlisted

1 DRPXBT to USD Live Price:

$0.00002962
$0.00002962$0.00002962
+10.99%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Hunter by Virtuals (DRPXBT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:47:02 (UTC+8)

Hunter by Virtuals Price Today

The live Hunter by Virtuals (DRPXBT) price today is $ 0, with a 12.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current DRPXBT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DRPXBT.

Hunter by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 29,885, with a circulating supply of 999.05M DRPXBT. During the last 24 hours, DRPXBT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00161722, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DRPXBT moved -1.65% in the last hour and +38.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hunter by Virtuals (DRPXBT) Market Information

$ 29.89K
$ 29.89K$ 29.89K

--
----

$ 29.89K
$ 29.89K$ 29.89K

999.05M
999.05M 999.05M

999,049,910.1637945
999,049,910.1637945 999,049,910.1637945

The current Market Cap of Hunter by Virtuals is $ 29.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DRPXBT is 999.05M, with a total supply of 999049910.1637945. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.89K.

Hunter by Virtuals Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00161722
$ 0.00161722$ 0.00161722

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-1.65%

+12.18%

+38.61%

+38.61%

Price Prediction for Hunter by Virtuals

Hunter by Virtuals (DRPXBT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DRPXBT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Hunter by Virtuals (DRPXBT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Hunter by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Hunter by Virtuals will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for DRPXBT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Hunter by Virtuals Price Prediction.

What is Hunter by Virtuals (DRPXBT)

Hunter is an AI Agent designed to help users identify airdrop opportunities, optimize farming strategies, gather on-chain insights across blockchain networks, as well as gather X insights. The agent leverages large language models, social media monitoring, and blockchain analytics to provide actionable intelligence to various communication platform. $DRPXBT the utility token of the ecosystem. By using the Hunter AI Agent, users can gain insights into emerging airdrops, discover profitable farming opportunities, and optimize their engagement with the broader crypto space.

The Hunter AI Agent is a decentralized AI tool that actively searches for opportunities in the blockchain ecosystem. It combines the power of data scraping, machine learning algorithms, and real-time market analysis to support its users in various ways:

  • Social Media Monitoring: Integrated with platforms like X (Twitter), the agent identifies key trends, influencers, and emerging projects, adding social intelligence to its analytics toolkit.
  • Airdrop Identification: The agent detects and tracks upcoming airdrops from various projects, providing detailed insights into eligibility and participation strategies.
  • Farming Strategy Optimization: By analyzing on-chain data and identifying profitable liquidity pools and staking opportunities, the agent may help users maximize their passive income potential.
  • Data Analytics: Hunter processes large volumes of on-chain data to provide users with insights into token movements, market trends, and arbitrage opportunities, helping them make informed decisions.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Hunter by Virtuals (DRPXBT) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

AI AgentsArtificial Intelligence (AI)Base Ecosystem

About Hunter by Virtuals

What is Hunter by Virtuals about?

Hunter is an AI Agent designed to help users identify airdrop opportunities, optimize farming strategies, gather on-chain insights across blockchain networks. The agent leverages large language models, social media monitoring, and blockchain analytics to provide actionable intelligence to various communication platforms. The utility token of the ecosystem is $DRPXBT. By using the Hunter AI Agent, users can gain insights into emerging airdrops, discover profitable farming opportunities, and optimize their engagement with the broader crypto space.

What makes Hunter by Virtuals unique?

The Hunter AI Agent is a decentralized AI tool that actively searches for opportunities in the blockchain ecosystem. It combines the power of data scraping, machine learning algorithms, and real-time market analysis to support its users in various ways: - Social Media Monitoring: Integrated with platforms like Twitter, the agent identifies key trends, influencers, and emerging projects, adding social intelligence to its analytics toolkit. - Airdrop Identification: The agent detects and tracks upcoming airdrops from various projects, providing detailed insights into eligibility and participation strategies. - Farming Strategy Optimization: By analyzing on-chain data and identifying profitable liquidity pools and staking opportunities, the agent may help users maximize their passive income potential. - Data Analytics: Hunter processes large volumes of on-chain data to provide users with insights into token movements, market trends, and arbitrage opportunities, helping them make informed decisions.

What is the real-time price of Hunter by Virtuals today?

The live price of Hunter by Virtuals stands at ₦, moving 12.17% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for DRPXBT?

DRPXBT has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Hunter by Virtuals showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is DRPXBT currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests DRPXBT is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Hunter by Virtuals?

With a market cap of ₦40585151.84391555080000, Hunter by Virtuals is ranked #6967, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has DRPXBT seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Hunter by Virtuals compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦2.1962562912838248976000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence DRPXBT's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (999049910.1637945 tokens), category performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hunter by Virtuals

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:47:02 (UTC+8)

Hunter by Virtuals (DRPXBT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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