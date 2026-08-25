Hunter Boden Price Today

The live Hunter Boden (HUNTBODEN) price today is $ 0, with a 9.19% change over the past 24 hours. The current HUNTBODEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HUNTBODEN.

Hunter Boden currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 29,352, with a circulating supply of 999.99M HUNTBODEN. During the last 24 hours, HUNTBODEN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00446153, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HUNTBODEN moved -0.74% in the last hour and +28.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hunter Boden (HUNTBODEN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 29.35K$ 29.35K $ 29.35K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 29.35K$ 29.35K $ 29.35K Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,989,617.69 999,989,617.69 999,989,617.69

The current Market Cap of Hunter Boden is $ 29.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HUNTBODEN is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999989617.69. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 29.35K.