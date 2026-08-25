Hunny Finance Price Today

The live Hunny Finance (HUNNY) price today is $ 0.00244835, with a 1.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current HUNNY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00244835 per HUNNY.

Hunny Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 206,471, with a circulating supply of 84.35M HUNNY. During the last 24 hours, HUNNY traded between $ 0.00238129 (low) and $ 0.00248027 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.94, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HUNNY moved -0.52% in the last hour and +17.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.41.

Hunny Finance (HUNNY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 206.47K$ 206.47K $ 206.47K Volume (24H) $ 1.41$ 1.41 $ 1.41 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 244.77K$ 244.77K $ 244.77K Circulation Supply 84.35M 84.35M 84.35M Total Supply 99,999,894.9085984 99,999,894.9085984 99,999,894.9085984

The current Market Cap of Hunny Finance is $ 206.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.41. The circulating supply of HUNNY is 84.35M, with a total supply of 99999894.9085984. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 244.77K.