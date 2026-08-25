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The live Hunny Finance price today is 0.00244835 USD.HUNNY market cap is 206,471 USD. Track real-time HUNNY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Hunny Finance price today is 0.00244835 USD.HUNNY market cap is 206,471 USD. Track real-time HUNNY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Hunny Finance Price (HUNNY)

Unlisted

1 HUNNY to USD Live Price:

$0.00243465
$0.00243465$0.00243465
+0.01%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Hunny Finance (HUNNY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:46:43 (UTC+8)

Hunny Finance Price Today

The live Hunny Finance (HUNNY) price today is $ 0.00244835, with a 1.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current HUNNY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00244835 per HUNNY.

Hunny Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 206,471, with a circulating supply of 84.35M HUNNY. During the last 24 hours, HUNNY traded between $ 0.00238129 (low) and $ 0.00248027 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.94, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HUNNY moved -0.52% in the last hour and +17.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.41.

Hunny Finance (HUNNY) Market Information

$ 206.47K
$ 206.47K$ 206.47K

$ 1.41
$ 1.41$ 1.41

$ 244.77K
$ 244.77K$ 244.77K

84.35M
84.35M 84.35M

99,999,894.9085984
99,999,894.9085984 99,999,894.9085984

The current Market Cap of Hunny Finance is $ 206.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.41. The circulating supply of HUNNY is 84.35M, with a total supply of 99999894.9085984. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 244.77K.

Hunny Finance Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00238129
$ 0.00238129$ 0.00238129
24H Low
$ 0.00248027
$ 0.00248027$ 0.00248027
24H High

$ 0.00238129
$ 0.00238129$ 0.00238129

$ 0.00248027
$ 0.00248027$ 0.00248027

$ 1.94
$ 1.94$ 1.94

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.52%

+1.86%

+17.15%

+17.15%

Price Prediction for Hunny Finance

Hunny Finance (HUNNY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HUNNY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Hunny Finance (HUNNY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Hunny Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Hunny Finance will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for HUNNY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Hunny Finance Price Prediction.

What is Hunny Finance (HUNNY)

PancakeHunny is the newest DeFi yield aggregator built on BSC, our aim is to provide users with the most convenient way of yield farming, at the same time, optimising their returns and creating a fun and engaging experience for all users through our integrated games such as HunnyPoker. We are constantly curating the best yield farms for our users.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Hunny Finance (HUNNY) Resource

Official Website

About Hunny Finance

What is Hunny Finance about?

PancakeHunny is the newest DeFi yield aggregator built on BSC, aiming to provide users with the most convenient way of yield farming while optimizing their returns. It also creates a fun and engaging experience through integrated games like HunnyPoker. The platform is constantly curating the best yield farms for its users.

What is the live trading price of Hunny Finance today?

The current trading price of Hunny Finance stands at ₦3.3249675930082194680000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for HUNNY?

HUNNY recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Hunny Finance?

In the last 24 hours, Hunny Finance has seen a price movement of 1.86%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Hunny Finance traded in today?

Within the past day, Hunny Finance fluctuated between ₦3.2338971468762811432000 and ₦3.3683163648622527416000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hunny Finance

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:46:43 (UTC+8)

Hunny Finance (HUNNY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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