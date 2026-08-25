Hungarian Vizsla Inu Price Today

The live Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) price today is $ 0, with a 2.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current HVI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HVI.

Hungarian Vizsla Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 113,642, with a circulating supply of 10,000,000.00T HVI. During the last 24 hours, HVI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.0.

In short-term performance, HVI moved -0.53% in the last hour and +16.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 113.64K$ 113.64K $ 113.64K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 113.64K$ 113.64K $ 113.64K Circulation Supply 10,000,000.00T 10,000,000.00T 10,000,000.00T Total Supply 1.0e+19 1.0e+19 1.0e+19

The current Market Cap of Hungarian Vizsla Inu is $ 113.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HVI is 10,000,000.00T, with a total supply of 1.0e+19. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 113.64K.