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The live Hungarian Vizsla Inu price today is 0 USD.HVI market cap is 113,642 USD. Track real-time HVI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Hungarian Vizsla Inu price today is 0 USD.HVI market cap is 113,642 USD. Track real-time HVI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Hungarian Vizsla Inu Logo

Hungarian Vizsla Inu Price (HVI)

Unlisted

1 HVI to USD Live Price:

$0.000000000000011339
$0.000000000000011339$0.000000000000011339
+1.86%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:46:33 (UTC+8)

Hungarian Vizsla Inu Price Today

The live Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) price today is $ 0, with a 2.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current HVI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HVI.

Hungarian Vizsla Inu currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 113,642, with a circulating supply of 10,000,000.00T HVI. During the last 24 hours, HVI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.0.

In short-term performance, HVI moved -0.53% in the last hour and +16.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Market Information

$ 113.64K
$ 113.64K$ 113.64K

--
----

$ 113.64K
$ 113.64K$ 113.64K

10,000,000.00T
10,000,000.00T 10,000,000.00T

1.0e+19
1.0e+19 1.0e+19

The current Market Cap of Hungarian Vizsla Inu is $ 113.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HVI is 10,000,000.00T, with a total supply of 1.0e+19. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 113.64K.

Hungarian Vizsla Inu Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

-0.53%

+2.11%

+16.18%

+16.18%

Price Prediction for Hungarian Vizsla Inu

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HVI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Hungarian Vizsla Inu could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Hungarian Vizsla Inu will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for HVI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Hungarian Vizsla Inu Price Prediction.

What is Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI)

First hungarian BEP20 Charity Token. The name is Hungarian Vizsla Inu! Hungarian Vizsla Inu Token ($HVI) is a BEP20 token issued on the Binance Smart Chain on a mission to help dog shelters. Each time Vizsla coin is traded a charity organization will receive donations. Vizsla sets out to transform the crypto industry by giving back while creating a coin that benefits charity and its holders. Vizsla is a community driven fair launch token, Vizsla holders share values and are on a mission to help dogs.

Their leadership team is as thoroughly passionate about the long term growth of Vizsla Coin's value as they are about the positive charitable impact that they collectively have on the world by continuously building our seemingly unlimited potential. They are placing emphasis on complete transparency with their operation, a visible roadmap their sustainable strategic growth decisions with innovative marketing campaigns that will ensure the world falling in love with Vizslas as much as they do. They have additional daily updates throughout all of their social channels.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Resource

Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemMeme

About Hungarian Vizsla Inu

What is today's price of Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 2.10%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of HVI are in circulation?

The circulating supply of HVI is 1.0e+19, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Hungarian Vizsla Inu?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of HVI across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Hungarian Vizsla Inu today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦154330862.50112936336000, positioning Hungarian Vizsla Inu at rank #5308 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is HVI being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Hungarian Vizsla Inu?

The recent price movement of 2.10% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hungarian Vizsla Inu

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:46:33 (UTC+8)

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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