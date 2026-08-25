Hund Price Today

The live Hund (HUND) price today is $ 0, with a 11.27% change over the past 24 hours. The current HUND to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HUND.

Hund currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 122,298, with a circulating supply of 399.98M HUND. During the last 24 hours, HUND traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02825773, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HUND moved -0.16% in the last hour and +39.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 832.61.

Hund (HUND) Market Information

Market Cap $ 122.30K$ 122.30K $ 122.30K Volume (24H) $ 832.61$ 832.61 $ 832.61 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 122.30K$ 122.30K $ 122.30K Circulation Supply 399.98M 399.98M 399.98M Total Supply 399,982,059.1262666 399,982,059.1262666 399,982,059.1262666

The current Market Cap of Hund is $ 122.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 832.61. The circulating supply of HUND is 399.98M, with a total supply of 399982059.1262666. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 122.30K.