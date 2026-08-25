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The live Hunch price today is 0 USD.HUNCH market cap is 94,978 USD. Track real-time HUNCH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Hunch price today is 0 USD.HUNCH market cap is 94,978 USD. Track real-time HUNCH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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HUNCH Price Info

What is HUNCH

HUNCH Whitepaper

HUNCH Official Website

HUNCH Tokenomics

HUNCH Price Forecast

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Hunch Price (HUNCH)

Unlisted

1 HUNCH to USD Live Price:

$0.000000940734
$0.000000940734$0.000000940734
+78.93%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Hunch (HUNCH) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:46:13 (UTC+8)

Hunch Price Today

The live Hunch (HUNCH) price today is $ 0, with a 81.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current HUNCH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HUNCH.

Hunch currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 94,978, with a circulating supply of 100.00B HUNCH. During the last 24 hours, HUNCH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HUNCH moved +1.16% in the last hour and -7.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hunch (HUNCH) Market Information

$ 94.98K
$ 94.98K$ 94.98K

--
----

$ 94.98K
$ 94.98K$ 94.98K

100.00B
100.00B 100.00B

100,000,000,000.0
100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hunch is $ 94.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HUNCH is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 94.98K.

Hunch Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.16%

+81.52%

-7.16%

-7.16%

Price Prediction for Hunch

Hunch (HUNCH) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HUNCH in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Hunch (HUNCH) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Hunch could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Hunch will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for HUNCH price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Hunch Price Prediction.

What is Hunch (HUNCH)

PlayHunch is a mobile-first prediction-market application where users swipe through curated YES/NO markets and place bets in USDC. For each bet, an automated agent routes the order across multiple onchain venues, including Polymarket, Limitless, Myriad, and Opinion, to seek the best available fill. The agent also manages open positions through take-profit and stop-loss logic, surveils news and social signals for events relevant to each position, and parses tagged posts on X into matching markets. The product settles on Base and uses USDC as its native asset. $HUNCH is the token associated with the PlayHunch network.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Hunch

What is the current market price of HUNCH?

It's currently valued at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 81.52% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does Hunch have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, HUNCH shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for HUNCH?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₦-- worth of HUNCH. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for Hunch?

It has traded between ₦ and ₦, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of HUNCH on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated HUNCH is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hunch

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:46:13 (UTC+8)

Hunch (HUNCH) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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