HULVIN Price Today

The live HULVIN (HULVIN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current HULVIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HULVIN.

HULVIN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 45,282, with a circulating supply of 2.10B HULVIN. During the last 24 hours, HULVIN traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01409259, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HULVIN moved -- in the last hour and +24.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

HULVIN (HULVIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 45.28K$ 45.28K $ 45.28K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 45.28K$ 45.28K $ 45.28K Circulation Supply 2.10B 2.10B 2.10B Total Supply 2,100,000,000.0 2,100,000,000.0 2,100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of HULVIN is $ 45.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HULVIN is 2.10B, with a total supply of 2100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.28K.