Hudi Price Today

The live Hudi (HUDI) price today is $ 0.00347787, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current HUDI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00347787 per HUDI.

Hudi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 83,459, with a circulating supply of 24.00M HUDI. During the last 24 hours, HUDI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.76, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HUDI moved -- in the last hour and -14.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.83.

Hudi (HUDI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 83.46K$ 83.46K $ 83.46K Volume (24H) $ 5.83$ 5.83 $ 5.83 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 241.43K$ 241.43K $ 241.43K Circulation Supply 24.00M 24.00M 24.00M Total Supply 69,420,000.80085 69,420,000.80085 69,420,000.80085

The current Market Cap of Hudi is $ 83.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.83. The circulating supply of HUDI is 24.00M, with a total supply of 69420000.80085. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 241.43K.