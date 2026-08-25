What is Hubble about?

Hubble Protocol is an innovative DeFi protocol built on Solana. Users can deposit multiple assets to mint USDH at 90.9% LTV, earn interest on collateral deposits, provide liquidity in the Stability Pool, participate in in-house liquidations to maintain system health, and hold or stake HBB, the protocol's native token.

What makes Hubble unique?

With HBB, users can earn USDH rewards and participate in the project's governance (coming soon).

What is today's price of Hubble (HBB)?

The live price is ₦2.9767378912910762344000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 2.25%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of HBB are in circulation?

The circulating supply of HBB is 68900741.09773, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Hubble?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of HBB across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Hubble today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦204889491.17762700568000, positioning Hubble at rank #4921 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is HBB being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Hubble?

The recent price movement of 2.25% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem,DaoMaker Launchpad,Multicoin Capital Portfolio,Stablecoin Issuer,DeFiance Capital Portfolio,Delphi Ventures Portfolio, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.