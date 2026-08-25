Which blockchain network does HUA HUA run on?

HUA HUA operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of HUAHUA?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 7.02% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does HUA HUA belong to?

HUA HUA falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare HUAHUA with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of HUA HUA?

Its market capitalization is ₦117556382.76944493304000, placing the asset at rank #5642. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of HUAHUA is currently circulating?

There are 988896378.634089 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for HUA HUA today?

Over the past day, HUAHUA generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, HUA HUA fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.