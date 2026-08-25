Hourglass Price Today

The live Hourglass (WAIT) price today is $ 0, with a 2.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WAIT.

Hourglass currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 90,838, with a circulating supply of 97.75M WAIT. During the last 24 hours, WAIT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00111042 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.464756, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WAIT moved +0.23% in the last hour and +37.83% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 9.22K.

Hourglass (WAIT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 90.84K$ 90.84K $ 90.84K Volume (24H) $ 9.22K$ 9.22K $ 9.22K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 92.93T$ 92.93T $ 92.93T Circulation Supply 97.75M 97.75M 97.75M Total Supply 97,751,977.44609132 97,751,977.44609132 97,751,977.44609132

The current Market Cap of Hourglass is $ 90.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.22K. The circulating supply of WAIT is 97.75M, with a total supply of 97751977.44609132. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 92.93T.