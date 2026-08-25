HotKeySwap Price (HOTKEY)
The live HotKeySwap (HOTKEY) price today is $ 0.0015649, with a 0.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOTKEY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0015649 per HOTKEY.
HotKeySwap currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 148,653, with a circulating supply of 94.99M HOTKEY. During the last 24 hours, HOTKEY traded between $ 0.00152952 (low) and $ 0.00158057 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.581112, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, HOTKEY moved -0.23% in the last hour and +30.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 28.00.
The current Market Cap of HotKeySwap is $ 148.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 28.00. The circulating supply of HOTKEY is 94.99M, with a total supply of 94991135.6. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 148.65K.
-0.23%
+0.07%
+30.31%
+30.31%
In 2040, the price of HotKeySwap could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
HotKeySwap is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency project that introduces a seamless trading experience through an easy-to-use Telegram Mini App DEX, ensuring users can buy and sell instantly without compromising their private keys. This revolutionary platform is designed to offer a decentralized and self-custody trading environment, giving users full control of their crypto assets securely stored in their wallets. The platform operates on multiple networks, allowing users to level up their trading game across various decentralized exchanges efficiently.
One of the standout features of HotKeySwap is its gamified decentralized finance ecosystem called Seed Lab 24/7. Users can explore multiple passive income streams and participate in a lucrative referral program that empowers them to earn 30% lifetime rewards directly airdropped to their wallets. The project emphasizes the Crypto 2.0 revolution, offering users the chance to be part of a new sharing economy with cutting-edge mechanisms tailored for crypto enthusiasts. With features like bridging assets from any network, mining mechanisms, and a visually appealing interface on Telegram, HotKeySwap is poised to revolutionize the crypto trading experience and redefine the landscape of decentralized finance.
Get ready to revolutionize your trading experience by downloading Telegram and effortlessly swapping with HotKeySwap, where the power to choose and control your assets is in your hands. Join the Crypto 2.0 revolution and immerse yourself in a world of gamified rewards within the Seed Lab, symbolizing a new era in decentralized finance.
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What is HotKeySwap about?
HotKeySwap is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency project that offers a seamless trading experience through an easy-to-use Telegram Mini App DEX. This platform allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies instantly without compromising their private keys. Designed for a decentralized and self-custody trading environment, HotKeySwap ensures that users have full control over their crypto assets, securely stored in their wallets. The platform supports multiple networks, enabling users to enhance their trading capabilities across various decentralized exchanges efficiently.
What makes HotKeySwap unique?
HotKeySwap stands out with its gamified decentralized finance ecosystem, Seed Lab 24/7, which provides users with multiple passive income streams. The platform features a referral program offering 30% lifetime rewards, directly airdropped to users' wallets. Emphasizing the Crypto 2.0 revolution, HotKeySwap introduces a new sharing economy with innovative mechanisms tailored for crypto enthusiasts. Additional features include asset bridging across networks, mining mechanisms, and a user-friendly interface on Telegram, positioning HotKeySwap to revolutionize the crypto trading experience and redefine decentralized finance.
What can HotKeySwap be used for?
HotKeySwap empowers users to revolutionize their trading experience by enabling effortless swapping through its Telegram Mini App. Users maintain full control over their assets, joining the Crypto 2.0 revolution. The platform's Seed Lab offers gamified rewards, symbolizing a new era in decentralized finance.
What is today's price of HotKeySwap (HOTKEY)?
The live price is ₦2.125203417117063592000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.06%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of HOTKEY are in circulation?
The circulating supply of HOTKEY is 94991135.6, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own HotKeySwap?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of HOTKEY across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of HotKeySwap today?
The market capitalization stands at ₦201877349.07323334024000, positioning HotKeySwap at rank #4945 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is HOTKEY being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of HotKeySwap?
The recent price movement of 0.06% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Telegram Apps, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
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