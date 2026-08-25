What is HotKeySwap about?

HotKeySwap is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency project that offers a seamless trading experience through an easy-to-use Telegram Mini App DEX. This platform allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies instantly without compromising their private keys. Designed for a decentralized and self-custody trading environment, HotKeySwap ensures that users have full control over their crypto assets, securely stored in their wallets. The platform supports multiple networks, enabling users to enhance their trading capabilities across various decentralized exchanges efficiently.

What makes HotKeySwap unique?

HotKeySwap stands out with its gamified decentralized finance ecosystem, Seed Lab 24/7, which provides users with multiple passive income streams. The platform features a referral program offering 30% lifetime rewards, directly airdropped to users' wallets. Emphasizing the Crypto 2.0 revolution, HotKeySwap introduces a new sharing economy with innovative mechanisms tailored for crypto enthusiasts. Additional features include asset bridging across networks, mining mechanisms, and a user-friendly interface on Telegram, positioning HotKeySwap to revolutionize the crypto trading experience and redefine decentralized finance.

What can HotKeySwap be used for?

HotKeySwap empowers users to revolutionize their trading experience by enabling effortless swapping through its Telegram Mini App. Users maintain full control over their assets, joining the Crypto 2.0 revolution. The platform's Seed Lab offers gamified rewards, symbolizing a new era in decentralized finance.

What is today's price of HotKeySwap (HOTKEY)?

The live price is ₦2.125203417117063592000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.06%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of HOTKEY are in circulation?

The circulating supply of HOTKEY is 94991135.6, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own HotKeySwap?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of HOTKEY across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of HotKeySwap today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦201877349.07323334024000, positioning HotKeySwap at rank #4945 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is HOTKEY being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of HotKeySwap?

The recent price movement of 0.06% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Telegram Apps, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.