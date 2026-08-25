Hot Cross Price Today

The live Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOTCROSS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HOTCROSS.

Hot Cross currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 26,568, with a circulating supply of 480.50M HOTCROSS. During the last 24 hours, HOTCROSS traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.544661, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HOTCROSS moved -- in the last hour and +14.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 26.57K$ 26.57K $ 26.57K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.65K$ 27.65K $ 27.65K Circulation Supply 480.50M 480.50M 480.50M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hot Cross is $ 26.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOTCROSS is 480.50M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.65K.