About Horny Jail The "Horny Jail Bonk" meme coin, often referred to as $JAIL, is a cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain inspired by the "Go to Horny Jail" meme. This meme, which emerged around March 2020 on platforms like iFunny and Twitter, features a Doge character hitting a Cheems character with a stick or bat, captioned with "Go to Horny Jail BONK." It’s used humorously to call out overly sexual or "thirsty" behavior online. The meme’s popularity led to its adaptation into a meme coin, capitalizing on the viral nature of the Doge and Cheems imagery.

What is the current price of Horny Jail?

Horny Jail is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 7.26% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Horny Jail is ₦5.7704385811258052064000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of JAIL today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦29119184.40144678736000, placing the asset at rank #7347 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Horny Jail's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with JAIL.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 999622605.223617 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Horny Jail fall under?

Horny Jail is part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Solana Meme,BONK.fun Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact JAIL's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables JAIL to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.