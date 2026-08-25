Hord Price Today

The live Hord (HORD) price today is $ 0.00189682, with a 1.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current HORD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00189682 per HORD.

Hord currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 168,090, with a circulating supply of 88.62M HORD. During the last 24 hours, HORD traded between $ 0.00186551 (low) and $ 0.00189904 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.79, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HORD moved -0.00% in the last hour and +3.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 44.49.

Hord (HORD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 168.09K$ 168.09K $ 168.09K Volume (24H) $ 44.49$ 44.49 $ 44.49 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 606.99K$ 606.99K $ 606.99K Circulation Supply 88.62M 88.62M 88.62M Total Supply 320,000,000.0 320,000,000.0 320,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hord is $ 168.09K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 44.49. The circulating supply of HORD is 88.62M, with a total supply of 320000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 606.99K.