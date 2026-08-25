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The live hop cat price today is 0 USD.HOP market cap is 17,634.4 USD. Track real-time HOP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live hop cat price today is 0 USD.HOP market cap is 17,634.4 USD. Track real-time HOP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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hop cat Price (HOP)

Unlisted

1 HOP to USD Live Price:

$0.00001755
$0.00001755$0.00001755
+7.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
hop cat (HOP) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:41:10 (UTC+8)

hop cat Price Today

The live hop cat (HOP) price today is $ 0, with a 7.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HOP.

hop cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,634.4, with a circulating supply of 999.44M HOP. During the last 24 hours, HOP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00371814, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HOP moved -0.74% in the last hour and +30.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

hop cat (HOP) Market Information

$ 17.63K
$ 17.63K$ 17.63K

--
----

$ 17.63K
$ 17.63K$ 17.63K

999.44M
999.44M 999.44M

999,435,291.448979
999,435,291.448979 999,435,291.448979

The current Market Cap of hop cat is $ 17.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOP is 999.44M, with a total supply of 999435291.448979. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.63K.

hop cat Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00371814
$ 0.00371814$ 0.00371814

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.74%

+7.94%

+30.34%

+30.34%

Price Prediction for hop cat

hop cat (HOP) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HOP in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
hop cat (HOP) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of hop cat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price hop cat will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for HOP price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking hop cat Price Prediction.

What is hop cat (HOP)

The project is a solana memecoin. The meme "hopcat" is a crypto born meme. It's a cute cat that hops and it is becoming rapidly popular on the internet. The coin is TikTok centric and focuses on expanding virility of the meme through social platform. Most coins are based on memes that were already famous, our goal is to make the meme famous which we have had success doing so. The goal is to turn the meme of hopcat into an icon through social media and establish the meme into true internet culture, and not just a "crypto meme"

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

hop cat (HOP) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Cat-ThemedMemePump.fun Ecosystem

About hop cat

What is the current live price of hop cat?

hop cat is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 7.94% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the HOP market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is hop cat's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7560, supported by a market capitalization of ₦23948295.187429961152000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 999435291.448979 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence hop cat's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About hop cat

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:41:10 (UTC+8)

hop cat (HOP) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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