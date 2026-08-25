Hooja Price Today

The live Hooja (HOOJA) price today is $ 0, with a 14.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOOJA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HOOJA.

Hooja currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 16,422.67, with a circulating supply of 455.20M HOOJA. During the last 24 hours, HOOJA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HOOJA moved +0.62% in the last hour and +21.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hooja (HOOJA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.42K$ 16.42K $ 16.42K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.42K$ 16.42K $ 16.42K Circulation Supply 455.20M 455.20M 455.20M Total Supply 455,201,271.03014624 455,201,271.03014624 455,201,271.03014624

The current Market Cap of Hooja is $ 16.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HOOJA is 455.20M, with a total supply of 455201271.03014624. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.42K.