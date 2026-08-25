HoodMarket Price Today

The live HoodMarket (HM) price today is $ 0, with a 18.60% change over the past 24 hours. The current HM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HM.

HoodMarket currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 32,630, with a circulating supply of 1.00B HM. During the last 24 hours, HM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HM moved -0.39% in the last hour and -67.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

HoodMarket (HM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 32.63K$ 32.63K $ 32.63K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 32.63K$ 32.63K $ 32.63K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of HoodMarket is $ 32.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HM is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.63K.