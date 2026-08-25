Which blockchain network does Honeyland run on?

Honeyland operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of HXD?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 2.89% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Honeyland belong to?

Honeyland falls under the Gaming (GameFi),NFT,Solana Ecosystem,Play To Earn,Breeding,Gaming Utility Token,Strategy Games category. This classification helps investors compare HXD with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Honeyland?

Its market capitalization is ₦78875208.93741392640000, placing the asset at rank #6122. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of HXD is currently circulating?

There are 598828122.1129258 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Honeyland today?

Over the past day, HXD generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Honeyland fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.