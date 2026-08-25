What is Honest about?

Honest (HNST) is the native currency of NOBI (formerly Honest Mining), a super app designed to simplify and enhance your crypto growth experience.

What's the history of Honest?

Honest (HNST) is the native currency of NOBI, which was formerly known as Honest Mining.

What can Honest be used for?

Honest (HNST) serves as the native currency within the NOBI ecosystem, facilitating transactions and interactions within the platform.

What makes Honest unique?

NOBI offers a comprehensive suite of services including algorithmic and robo trading, DeFi-powered crypto savings, and staking services for various cryptocurrencies, making it a versatile platform for crypto enthusiasts.

What is today's price of Honest (HNST)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of HNST are in circulation?

The circulating supply of HNST is 400000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Honest?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of HNST across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Honest today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦30117346.91124360616000, positioning Honest at rank #6525 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is HNST being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Honest?

The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Masternodes,Solana Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.