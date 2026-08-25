Homunculus Loxodontus Price Today

The live Homunculus Loxodontus (SNORP) price today is $ 0, with a 9.10% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNORP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SNORP.

Homunculus Loxodontus currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 45,289, with a circulating supply of 876.97M SNORP. During the last 24 hours, SNORP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SNORP moved -0.28% in the last hour and +57.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Homunculus Loxodontus (SNORP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 45.29K$ 45.29K $ 45.29K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 49.19K$ 49.19K $ 49.19K Circulation Supply 876.97M 876.97M 876.97M Total Supply 952,501,292.090642 952,501,292.090642 952,501,292.090642

The current Market Cap of Homunculus Loxodontus is $ 45.29K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SNORP is 876.97M, with a total supply of 952501292.090642. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.19K.