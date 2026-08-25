What is Homo Memetus about?

Homo Memetus is an AI-driven trading platform that allows users to create and tokenize investment strategies. The project aims to abstract the complex process of trading by enabling users to input their investment ideas as simple prompts. An AI agent then interprets these prompts, creates a comprehensive strategy, and executes trades automatically. This system democratizes sophisticated investment strategies, making them accessible to a broader audience regardless of their financial expertise.

What is the real-time price of Homo Memetus today?

The live price of Homo Memetus stands at ₦, moving -0.74% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for HOMO?

HOMO has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Homo Memetus showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is HOMO currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests HOMO is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Homo Memetus?

With a market cap of ₦31258104.06529711336000, Homo Memetus is ranked #7261, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has HOMO seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Homo Memetus compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦3.898265965131657640000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence HOMO's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (999901148.914317 tokens), category performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,AI Agent Launchpad,DeFAI, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.