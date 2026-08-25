Home3 Price Today

The live Home3 (HTS) price today is $ 0.00492834, with a 2.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current HTS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00492834 per HTS.

Home3 currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 475,584, with a circulating supply of 96.50M HTS. During the last 24 hours, HTS traded between $ 0.00481721 (low) and $ 0.00496393 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.097616, while the all-time low was $ 0.00301234.

In short-term performance, HTS moved +0.28% in the last hour and +28.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.55.

Home3 (HTS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 475.58K$ 475.58K $ 475.58K Volume (24H) $ 12.55$ 12.55 $ 12.55 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 475.58K$ 475.58K $ 475.58K Circulation Supply 96.50M 96.50M 96.50M Total Supply 96,500,000.0 96,500,000.0 96,500,000.0

The current Market Cap of Home3 is $ 475.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.55. The circulating supply of HTS is 96.50M, with a total supply of 96500000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 475.58K.