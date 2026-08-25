Home Depot xStock Price Today

The live Home Depot xStock (HDX) price today is $ 343.23, with a 0.73% change over the past 24 hours. The current HDX to USD conversion rate is $ 343.23 per HDX.

Home Depot xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 81,226, with a circulating supply of 236.65 HDX. During the last 24 hours, HDX traded between $ 340.93 (low) and $ 346.79 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 427.69, while the all-time low was $ 301.68.

In short-term performance, HDX moved -0.12% in the last hour and -0.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 35.41K.

Home Depot xStock (HDX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 81.23K$ 81.23K $ 81.23K Volume (24H) $ 35.41K$ 35.41K $ 35.41K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 94.21M$ 94.21M $ 94.21M Circulation Supply 236.65 236.65 236.65 Total Supply 274,480.8081281775 274,480.8081281775 274,480.8081281775

The current Market Cap of Home Depot xStock is $ 81.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 35.41K. The circulating supply of HDX is 236.65, with a total supply of 274480.8081281775. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 94.21M.