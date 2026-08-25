Holy Liquid Price Today

The live Holy Liquid (HL) price today is $ 0, with a 14.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current HL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HL.

Holy Liquid currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 219,223, with a circulating supply of 1.00B HL. During the last 24 hours, HL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00493936, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HL moved -0.29% in the last hour and +169.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 17.56K.

Holy Liquid (HL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 219.22K$ 219.22K $ 219.22K Volume (24H) $ 17.56K$ 17.56K $ 17.56K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 219.22K$ 219.22K $ 219.22K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Holy Liquid is $ 219.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 17.56K. The circulating supply of HL is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 219.22K.