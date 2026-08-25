Holy Coin Price Today

The live Holy Coin (HOLY) price today is $ 0, with a 1.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOLY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HOLY.

Holy Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 225,940, with a circulating supply of 999.88M HOLY. During the last 24 hours, HOLY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01553962, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HOLY moved -0.38% in the last hour and +17.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 549.64.

Holy Coin (HOLY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 225.94K$ 225.94K $ 225.94K Volume (24H) $ 549.64$ 549.64 $ 549.64 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 225.94K$ 225.94K $ 225.94K Circulation Supply 999.88M 999.88M 999.88M Total Supply 999,880,452.908961 999,880,452.908961 999,880,452.908961

The current Market Cap of Holy Coin is $ 225.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 549.64. The circulating supply of HOLY is 999.88M, with a total supply of 999880452.908961. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 225.94K.