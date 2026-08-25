HoldFlow Price Today

The live HoldFlow (HOLD) price today is $ 0, with a 4.62% change over the past 24 hours. The current HOLD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HOLD.

HoldFlow currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 220,985, with a circulating supply of 1.00B HOLD. During the last 24 hours, HOLD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HOLD moved -0.16% in the last hour and +22.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 288.36.

HoldFlow (HOLD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 220.99K$ 220.99K $ 220.99K Volume (24H) $ 288.36$ 288.36 $ 288.36 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 220.99K$ 220.99K $ 220.99K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of HoldFlow is $ 220.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 288.36. The circulating supply of HOLD is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 220.99K.