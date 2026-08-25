What is Holdcoin about?

Holdcoin is a cryptocurrency that offers a unique 'Hold To Earn' mechanism, allowing users to accumulate wealth through mining and reclaiming. It combines gameplay with financial growth, making it an engaging and rewarding experience.

What makes Holdcoin unique?

Holdcoin stands out with its 'Hold To Earn' feature, which rewards users for holding onto their assets. Additionally, it offers two types of game assets, $Holdcoin and Diamond, both of which are crucial for future airdrops.

What can Holdcoin be used for?

Holdcoin can be used for mining and reclaiming to accumulate wealth. It also serves as a key asset for future airdrops, alongside Diamond.

What is today's price of Holdcoin (HOLD)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 8.33%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of HOLD are in circulation?

The circulating supply of HOLD is 10000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Holdcoin?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of HOLD across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Holdcoin today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦102947900.97640496048000, positioning Holdcoin at rank #5799 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is HOLD being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Holdcoin?

The recent price movement of 8.33% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Gaming (GameFi),Play To Earn,TON Ecosystem,Tap to Earn,Arcade Games, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.