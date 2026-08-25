What is Hive Game Token about?

Official in-game token of Project Hive. Provides players with the ability to make purchases inside the game for cosmetic items and character skills. Used as a means of rewards for different gameplay modes, such as Ranking Arena and Battle Arena.

What is the current price of Hive Game Token?

Hive Game Token is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 0.38% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Hive Game Token is ₦32.9626261209723258504000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of HGT today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦36168792.00465125864000, placing the asset at rank #7116 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Hive Game Token's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with HGT.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 3104692540.881832 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Hive Game Token fall under?

Hive Game Token is part of the Gaming (GameFi),Solana Ecosystem,Action Games classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact HGT's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables HGT to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.