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The live Hive Game Token price today is 0 USD.HGT market cap is 26,633 USD. Track real-time HGT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Hive Game Token price today is 0 USD.HGT market cap is 26,633 USD. Track real-time HGT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Hive Game Token Logo

Hive Game Token Price (HGT)

Unlisted

1 HGT to USD Live Price:

$0.00000858
$0.00000858$0.00000858
+0.41%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Hive Game Token (HGT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:35:33 (UTC+8)

Hive Game Token Price Today

The live Hive Game Token (HGT) price today is $ 0, with a 0.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current HGT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HGT.

Hive Game Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 26,633, with a circulating supply of 3.10B HGT. During the last 24 hours, HGT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02427213, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HGT moved -0.23% in the last hour and +1.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hive Game Token (HGT) Market Information

$ 26.63K
$ 26.63K$ 26.63K

--
----

$ 42.71K
$ 42.71K$ 42.71K

3.10B
3.10B 3.10B

4,979,189,694.228773
4,979,189,694.228773 4,979,189,694.228773

The current Market Cap of Hive Game Token is $ 26.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HGT is 3.10B, with a total supply of 4979189694.228773. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.71K.

Hive Game Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.02427213
$ 0.02427213$ 0.02427213

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.23%

+0.39%

+1.41%

+1.41%

Price Prediction for Hive Game Token

Hive Game Token (HGT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HGT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Hive Game Token (HGT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Hive Game Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Hive Game Token will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for HGT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Hive Game Token Price Prediction.

What is Hive Game Token (HGT)

Official in-game token of Project Hive. Provides players with the ability to make purchases inside the game for cosmetic items and characters skill. Used as a mean of rewards for different gameplay modes, such as Ranking Arena and Battle Arena.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Hive Game Token

What is Hive Game Token about?

Official in-game token of Project Hive. Provides players with the ability to make purchases inside the game for cosmetic items and character skills. Used as a means of rewards for different gameplay modes, such as Ranking Arena and Battle Arena.

What is the current price of Hive Game Token?

Hive Game Token is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of 0.38% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of Hive Game Token is ₦32.9626261209723258504000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of HGT today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦36168792.00465125864000, placing the asset at rank #7116 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is Hive Game Token's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with HGT.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 3104692540.881832 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does Hive Game Token fall under?

Hive Game Token is part of the Gaming (GameFi),Solana Ecosystem,Action Games classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact HGT's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables HGT to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hive Game Token

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:35:33 (UTC+8)

Hive Game Token (HGT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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