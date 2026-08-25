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The live HILO price today is 0.00589719 USD.HILO market cap is 709,870 USD. Track real-time HILO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live HILO price today is 0.00589719 USD.HILO market cap is 709,870 USD. Track real-time HILO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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HILO Price (HILO)

Unlisted

1 HILO to USD Live Price:

$0.00590231
$0.00590231$0.00590231
+0.03%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
HILO (HILO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:34:53 (UTC+8)

HILO Price Today

The live HILO (HILO) price today is $ 0.00589719, with a 3.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current HILO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00589719 per HILO.

HILO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 709,870, with a circulating supply of 120.37M HILO. During the last 24 hours, HILO traded between $ 0.00565253 (low) and $ 0.0059746 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.064327, while the all-time low was $ 0.00373684.

In short-term performance, HILO moved -0.23% in the last hour and +28.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 490.31.

HILO (HILO) Market Information

$ 709.87K
$ 709.87K$ 709.87K

$ 490.31
$ 490.31$ 490.31

$ 709.87K
$ 709.87K$ 709.87K

120.37M
120.37M 120.37M

120,373,012.48481348
120,373,012.48481348 120,373,012.48481348

The current Market Cap of HILO is $ 709.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 490.31. The circulating supply of HILO is 120.37M, with a total supply of 120373012.48481348. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 709.87K.

HILO Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00565253
$ 0.00565253$ 0.00565253
24H Low
$ 0.0059746
$ 0.0059746$ 0.0059746
24H High

$ 0.00565253
$ 0.00565253$ 0.00565253

$ 0.0059746
$ 0.0059746$ 0.0059746

$ 0.064327
$ 0.064327$ 0.064327

$ 0.00373684
$ 0.00373684$ 0.00373684

-0.23%

+3.72%

+28.70%

+28.70%

Price Prediction for HILO

HILO (HILO) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HILO in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
HILO (HILO) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of HILO could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price HILO will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for HILO price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking HILO Price Prediction.

What is HILO (HILO)

A simplified crypto predictions platform Binary token price predictions in a simple Up / Down mechanism.

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MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

HILO (HILO) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About HILO

What is the current price of HILO?

HILO is priced at ₦8.0086448587057168152000, shifting 3.72% today.

How fast is the HILO community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect HILO's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Gambling (GambleFi),Prediction Markets,Ethereum Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is HILO's trading volume today?

It generated ₦-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does HILO compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₦87.35891124857137816000 and ATL is ₦5.0747940042301283872000, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 120373012.48481348 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HILO

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:34:53 (UTC+8)

HILO (HILO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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