hikikomori Price Today

The live hikikomori (HIKI) price today is $ 0, with a 9.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current HIKI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HIKI.

hikikomori currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 134,562, with a circulating supply of 1.00B HIKI. During the last 24 hours, HIKI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HIKI moved -2.14% in the last hour and +78.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.74K.

hikikomori (HIKI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 134.56K$ 134.56K $ 134.56K Volume (24H) $ 1.74K$ 1.74K $ 1.74K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 134.56K$ 134.56K $ 134.56K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of hikikomori is $ 134.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.74K. The circulating supply of HIKI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 134.56K.