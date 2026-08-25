Higher is a lifestyle and a brand built by hundreds of people on the internet, focused on creativity, optimism, and leaving a mark on the world. The Higher token is used as a way to reward community members for contributing to the project and also has trading options. The brand is an open canvas for creativity, allowing artists, athletes, and builders to experiment and express themselves.

What is the current price of higher?

The live price of higher (HIGHER) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is higher positioned in the market?

higher currently sits at market rank #4244, supported by a market capitalization of ₦356861430.84948143808000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of HIGHER?

The circulating supply of HIGHER is 1000000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of higher?

During the last 24 hours, higher traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is higher from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

higher reached an all-time high of ₦155.05741616472296616000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is HIGHER trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for higher?

The current price movement of 14.92% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Meme,Base Ecosystem,AI Meme,Base Meme,Farcaster Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.