What is the real-time price of Hifi Finance today?

The live price of Hifi Finance stands at ₦1.8321103111791732064000, moving 0.29% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for HIFI?

HIFI has traded between ₦1.8263386231973548664000 and ₦1.8519241765096978136000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Hifi Finance showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is HIFI currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests HIFI is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Hifi Finance?

With a market cap of ₦253996370.57116845848000, Hifi Finance is ranked #4644, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has HIFI seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Hifi Finance compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦3571.6563275722904000, while the ATL is ₦1.4446602920702855824000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence HIFI's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (138636405.65911874 tokens), category performance within Tokenized Real Estate,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),Made in USA,Governance, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.