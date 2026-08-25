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The live Hiero Terminal price today is 0 USD.HTERM market cap is 14,601.02 USD. Track real-time HTERM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Hiero Terminal price today is 0 USD.HTERM market cap is 14,601.02 USD. Track real-time HTERM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Hiero Terminal Logo

Hiero Terminal Price (HTERM)

Unlisted

1 HTERM to USD Live Price:

$0.00001798
$0.00001798$0.00001798
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Hiero Terminal (HTERM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:34:15 (UTC+8)

Hiero Terminal Price Today

The live Hiero Terminal (HTERM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current HTERM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HTERM.

Hiero Terminal currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,601.02, with a circulating supply of 812.13M HTERM. During the last 24 hours, HTERM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03376994, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HTERM moved -- in the last hour and +28.81% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hiero Terminal (HTERM) Market Information

$ 14.60K
$ 14.60K$ 14.60K

--
----

$ 14.60K
$ 14.60K$ 14.60K

812.13M
812.13M 812.13M

812,125,457.52536
812,125,457.52536 812,125,457.52536

The current Market Cap of Hiero Terminal is $ 14.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HTERM is 812.13M, with a total supply of 812125457.52536. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.60K.

Hiero Terminal Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.03376994
$ 0.03376994$ 0.03376994

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+0.93%

+28.81%

+28.81%

Price Prediction for Hiero Terminal

Hiero Terminal (HTERM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HTERM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Hiero Terminal (HTERM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Hiero Terminal could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Hiero Terminal will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for HTERM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Hiero Terminal Price Prediction.

What is Hiero Terminal (HTERM)

Hiero Terminal is a blockchain-based platform designed to operate cross chain. For Solana and Base ecosystems. The project focuses on creating a robust and scalable decentralized finance (DeFi) solution that supports seamless token swaps, liquidity provision, and ecosystem growth. It aims to empower users with efficient tools for trading and managing digital assets while maintaining transparency and decentralization as core principles.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Hiero Terminal (HTERM) Resource

Official Website

Category :

AI AgentsArtificial Intelligence (AI)DeFAI

About Hiero Terminal

What is Hiero Terminal about?

What makes Hiero Terminal unique?

What can Hiero Terminal be used for?

Hiero Terminal is a blockchain-based platform designed to operate cross-chain for Solana and Base ecosystems. The project focuses on creating a robust and scalable decentralized finance (DeFi) solution that supports seamless token swaps, liquidity provision, and ecosystem growth. It aims to empower users with efficient tools for trading and managing digital assets while maintaining transparency and decentralization as core principles. Hiero Terminal stands out for its cross-chain capabilities, enabling operations across Solana and Base ecosystems. It offers a robust and scalable DeFi solution, supporting seamless token swaps and liquidity provision. The platform empowers users with efficient tools for trading and managing digital assets, all while maintaining transparency and decentralization as core principles. Hiero Terminal can be used for seamless token swaps, liquidity provision, and ecosystem growth. It provides efficient tools for trading and managing digital assets, making it a versatile platform for DeFi activities.

What is the current live price of Hiero Terminal?

Hiero Terminal is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 0.92% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the HTERM market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is Hiero Terminal's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7903, supported by a market capitalization of ₦19828830.9779504044016000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 812125457.52536 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence Hiero Terminal's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hiero Terminal

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:34:15 (UTC+8)

Hiero Terminal (HTERM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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