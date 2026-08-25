Hiblocks Price Today

The live Hiblocks (HIBS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current HIBS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HIBS.

Hiblocks currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 60,126, with a circulating supply of 10.09B HIBS. During the last 24 hours, HIBS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02503452, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HIBS moved -0.00% in the last hour and -7.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hiblocks (HIBS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 60.13K$ 60.13K $ 60.13K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 119.22K$ 119.22K $ 119.22K Circulation Supply 10.09B 10.09B 10.09B Total Supply 20,000,000,000.0 20,000,000,000.0 20,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hiblocks is $ 60.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HIBS is 10.09B, with a total supply of 20000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 119.22K.