Hibernates Price Today

The live Hibernates (HIBER) price today is $ 0, with a 8.07% change over the past 24 hours. The current HIBER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HIBER.

Hibernates currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 69,424, with a circulating supply of 995.97M HIBER. During the last 24 hours, HIBER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01204488, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HIBER moved -0.74% in the last hour and +27.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hibernates (HIBER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 69.42K$ 69.42K $ 69.42K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 69.42K$ 69.42K $ 69.42K Circulation Supply 995.97M 995.97M 995.97M Total Supply 995,971,410.838373 995,971,410.838373 995,971,410.838373

The current Market Cap of Hibernates is $ 69.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HIBER is 995.97M, with a total supply of 995971410.838373. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 69.42K.