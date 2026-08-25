Hexagon Price Today

The live Hexagon (HEXA) price today is $ 0, with a 10.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current HEXA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HEXA.

Hexagon currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 33,991, with a circulating supply of 1.56T HEXA. During the last 24 hours, HEXA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HEXA moved -- in the last hour and +40.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hexagon (HEXA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 33.99K$ 33.99K $ 33.99K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 33.99K$ 33.99K $ 33.99K Circulation Supply 1.56T 1.56T 1.56T Total Supply 1,555,369,000,000.0 1,555,369,000,000.0 1,555,369,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hexagon is $ 33.99K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HEXA is 1.56T, with a total supply of 1555369000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.99K.