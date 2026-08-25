HEX Dollar Coin Price Today

The live HEX Dollar Coin (HEXDC) price today is $ 1.22, with a 1.25% change over the past 24 hours. The current HEXDC to USD conversion rate is $ 1.22 per HEXDC.

HEX Dollar Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 54,767, with a circulating supply of 44.85K HEXDC. During the last 24 hours, HEXDC traded between $ 1.16 (low) and $ 1.31 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 311.39, while the all-time low was $ 0.583162.

In short-term performance, HEXDC moved -0.61% in the last hour and +6.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.04K.

HEX Dollar Coin (HEXDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 54.77K$ 54.77K $ 54.77K Volume (24H) $ 2.04K$ 2.04K $ 2.04K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 54.77K$ 54.77K $ 54.77K Circulation Supply 44.85K 44.85K 44.85K Total Supply 44,846.42258307 44,846.42258307 44,846.42258307

The current Market Cap of HEX Dollar Coin is $ 54.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.04K. The circulating supply of HEXDC is 44.85K, with a total supply of 44846.42258307. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 54.77K.