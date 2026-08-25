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The live Heroes of NFT price today is 0.00134731 USD.HON market cap is 133,372 USD. Track real-time HON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Heroes of NFT price today is 0.00134731 USD.HON market cap is 133,372 USD. Track real-time HON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Heroes of NFT Logo

Heroes of NFT Price (HON)

Unlisted

1 HON to USD Live Price:

$0.00134731
$0.00134731$0.00134731
+0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Heroes of NFT (HON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:32:58 (UTC+8)

Heroes of NFT Price Today

The live Heroes of NFT (HON) price today is $ 0.00134731, with a 2.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current HON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00134731 per HON.

Heroes of NFT currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 133,372, with a circulating supply of 98.99M HON. During the last 24 hours, HON traded between $ 0.00130067 (low) and $ 0.00135371 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.427491, while the all-time low was $ 0.00110603.

In short-term performance, HON moved +0.15% in the last hour and +16.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.36.

Heroes of NFT (HON) Market Information

$ 133.37K
$ 133.37K$ 133.37K

$ 3.36
$ 3.36$ 3.36

$ 269.46K
$ 269.46K$ 269.46K

98.99M
98.99M 98.99M

200,000,000.0
200,000,000.0 200,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Heroes of NFT is $ 133.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.36. The circulating supply of HON is 98.99M, with a total supply of 200000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 269.46K.

Heroes of NFT Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00130067
$ 0.00130067$ 0.00130067
24H Low
$ 0.00135371
$ 0.00135371$ 0.00135371
24H High

$ 0.00130067
$ 0.00130067$ 0.00130067

$ 0.00135371
$ 0.00135371$ 0.00135371

$ 0.427491
$ 0.427491$ 0.427491

$ 0.00110603
$ 0.00110603$ 0.00110603

+0.15%

+2.90%

+16.82%

+16.82%

Price Prediction for Heroes of NFT

Heroes of NFT (HON) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HON in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Heroes of NFT (HON) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Heroes of NFT could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Heroes of NFT will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for HON price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Heroes of NFT Price Prediction.

What is Heroes of NFT (HON)

Heroes of Nft is a turn-based collectible trading card game with metaverse elements. Players can battle in the arena playing against each other and show off their skills with unique hero cards.

The never-ending possibilities will put competitors to the test of becoming a true strategist. While the in-game items will change the gaming pace drastically, future various game modes will allow players to experience different challenges. Users will confront each other in serious tournaments and the winners will get generously rewarded. Wallet ownable spell cards, weapons, and cosmetics will bring your heroes extra power and extra customization options. Moreover, these items will be sold on the marketplace to bring more volume to the HON economics. Our novel Play 2 Earn mechanics will allow players to be participants in a real game economy.

PvP and PvE modes are rewarded separately with mintable HRM tokens while the real prizes are distributed in serious tournaments. HON token holders will designate the game’s future thus they’ll be the real game masters. Having all of these features, Heroes of NFT distinguishes itself from the others.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Heroes of NFT

What makes Heroes of NFT unique?

Heroes of NFT stands out with its Play 2 Earn mechanics, allowing players to participate in a real game economy. The game features wallet-ownable spell cards, weapons, and cosmetics that enhance hero power and customization. These items can be sold on the marketplace, contributing to the HON economics. Additionally, PvP and PvE modes reward players with mintable HRM tokens, while serious tournaments offer real prizes. HON token holders also have a say in the game's future, making them the true game masters.

What can Heroes of NFT be used for?

Heroes of NFT can be used for competitive gameplay, strategic battles, and earning rewards through its Play 2 Earn mechanics. Players can also customize their heroes and trade items on the marketplace, contributing to the game's economy.

What is Heroes of NFT about?

Heroes of NFT is a turn-based collectible trading card game with metaverse elements. Players can battle in the arena, competing against each other using unique hero cards. The game offers various challenges and requires strategic thinking to succeed.

What is Heroes of NFT's current price?

Heroes of NFT trades at ₦1.8297065728902747448000, reflecting a price movement of 2.89% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of HON?

With a market cap of ₦181125075.17907662176000, HON is ranked #5072 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Heroes of NFT generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of HON?

There are 98991767.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Heroes of NFT fluctuated between ₦1.7663673899556847736000 and ₦1.8383980559687776568000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Heroes of NFT compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦580.55168636129505528000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence HON?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Gaming (GameFi),Avalanche Ecosystem,Card Games category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does HON behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Heroes of NFT

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:32:58 (UTC+8)

Heroes of NFT (HON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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