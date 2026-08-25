What makes Heroes of NFT unique?

Heroes of NFT stands out with its Play 2 Earn mechanics, allowing players to participate in a real game economy. The game features wallet-ownable spell cards, weapons, and cosmetics that enhance hero power and customization. These items can be sold on the marketplace, contributing to the HON economics. Additionally, PvP and PvE modes reward players with mintable HRM tokens, while serious tournaments offer real prizes. HON token holders also have a say in the game's future, making them the true game masters.

What can Heroes of NFT be used for?

Heroes of NFT can be used for competitive gameplay, strategic battles, and earning rewards through its Play 2 Earn mechanics. Players can also customize their heroes and trade items on the marketplace, contributing to the game's economy.

What is Heroes of NFT about?

Heroes of NFT is a turn-based collectible trading card game with metaverse elements. Players can battle in the arena, competing against each other using unique hero cards. The game offers various challenges and requires strategic thinking to succeed.

What is Heroes of NFT's current price?

Heroes of NFT trades at ₦1.8297065728902747448000, reflecting a price movement of 2.89% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of HON?

With a market cap of ₦181125075.17907662176000, HON is ranked #5072 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Heroes of NFT generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of HON?

There are 98991767.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Heroes of NFT fluctuated between ₦1.7663673899556847736000 and ₦1.8383980559687776568000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Heroes of NFT compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦580.55168636129505528000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence HON?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Gaming (GameFi),Avalanche Ecosystem,Card Games category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does HON behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.