Hermes Protocol Price (HERMES)
The live Hermes Protocol (HERMES) price today is $ 0, with a 30.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current HERMES to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HERMES.
Hermes Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 24,907, with a circulating supply of 160.84M HERMES. During the last 24 hours, HERMES traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.241923, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, HERMES moved +0.24% in the last hour and -20.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 162.72.
The current Market Cap of Hermes Protocol is $ 24.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 162.72. The circulating supply of HERMES is 160.84M, with a total supply of 539010497.3997958. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 98.46K.
+0.24%
-30.08%
-20.96%
-20.96%
In 2040, the price of Hermes Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is the project about? Hermes DEX main goal is to let users and other decentralized protocols exchange both volatile assets (DAI to WETH for example) and stablecoins (DAI to USDC for example) through it with low fees and low slippage. Unlike exchanges out there that match a buyer and a seller, the behavior of Hermes is different, it uses liquidity pools like Uniswap. To achieve this, Hermes needs liquidity (tokens) which is rewarded by those who provide it. Hermes is non-custodial meaning the Hermes developers do not have access to your tokens.
What makes your project unique? Stable coins have become an inherent part of cryptocurrency for a long time but they now come in many different flavors (DAI, TUSD, MIM, BUSD, USDC and so on) which means there is a much bigger need for crypto users to move from a stable coin to another. Centralized exchanges tend to have high fees which are problematic for those trying to move from a stable coin to another. As a result, Hermes Protocol has become the best place to exchange stable coins because of its low fees and low slippage. And Hermes also allows swaps with volatile assets.
History of your project. Hermes Protocol officially launched in February 2022 and started emissions in March 2022.
What’s next for your project? Introducing Yield and Concentrated Unified Liquidity Omnichain Marketplaces. Hermes V2 will offer multiple defi services compared to V1, while improving capital efficiency and user experience:
What can your token be used for? Hermes token when staked for veHermes allows liquidity providers to take decisions on adding new gauges, boosting gauge yields, voting on token emission, and receive bribes.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Swap anytime from any chain. Creating deep unified concentrated liquidity. Hermes Protocol V2 is a complete overhaul of V1—rebuilt from the ground up, fully audited, and packed with powerful new features. It’s a decentralized, permissionless, omnichain unified liquidity marketplace, designed to be community-owned and future-proof. Designed to improve upon key mechanics such as the liquidity rental mechanics from V1, Hermes V2 addresses limitations of existing DeFi protocols while enhancing user experience across the ecosystem.
What is Hermes Protocol's current price?
Hermes Protocol trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of -30.08% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of HERMES?
With a market cap of ₦33824807.66191750456000, HERMES is ranked #7181 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does Hermes Protocol generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of HERMES?
There are 160837194.3051414 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
Hermes Protocol fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.
How does Hermes Protocol compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦328.54213450010312184000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence HERMES?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Arbitrum Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does HERMES behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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