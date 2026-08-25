Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live Hermes AI Investment Fund price today is 0 USD.HERMES market cap is 41,977 USD. Track real-time HERMES to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Hermes AI Investment Fund price today is 0 USD.HERMES market cap is 41,977 USD. Track real-time HERMES to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About HERMES

HERMES Price Info

What is HERMES

HERMES Official Website

HERMES Tokenomics

HERMES Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Hermes AI Investment Fund Logo

Hermes AI Investment Fund Price (HERMES)

Unlisted

1 HERMES to USD Live Price:

$0.000000047052
$0.000000047052$0.000000047052
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:32:00 (UTC+8)

Hermes AI Investment Fund Price Today

The live Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) price today is $ 0, with a 0.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current HERMES to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HERMES.

Hermes AI Investment Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 41,977, with a circulating supply of 892.12B HERMES. During the last 24 hours, HERMES traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HERMES moved -- in the last hour and +16.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) Market Information

$ 41.98K
$ 41.98K$ 41.98K

--
----

$ 47.05K
$ 47.05K$ 47.05K

892.12B
892.12B 892.12B

1,000,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hermes AI Investment Fund is $ 41.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HERMES is 892.12B, with a total supply of 1000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.05K.

Hermes AI Investment Fund Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+0.38%

+16.87%

+16.87%

Price Prediction for Hermes AI Investment Fund

Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of HERMES in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Hermes AI Investment Fund could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Hermes AI Investment Fund will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for HERMES price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Hermes AI Investment Fund Price Prediction.

What is Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES)

HERMES AI: THE WORLD'S FIRST BLOCKCHAIN-BASED DIVIDEND PLATFORM & 10-FACTOR INVESTMENT ANALYSIS REVOLUTION

INTRODUCTION

A revolution is happening in the financial world. With an AI-powered analytics infrastructure, real-time blockchain dividend system, and decentralized economic model, Hermes AI offers investors both a powerful tool and a sustainable passive income channel. This platform features the world's first 10-factor AI-driven investment analysis engine and provides hybrid cross-market analytics for NASDAQ, BIST100, and crypto assets. At its core lies Hermes AI Coin — the first “equity token” that delivers instant dividends per transaction.

THE POWER OF 10 ANALYSIS FACTORS

Hermes AI offers a multidimensional approach to investing, driven 100% by AI and real-time data. The 10-factor framework includes:

Technical Momentum & Structure

Insider & Institutional Activity

Sentiment Intelligence

Volume Dynamics

Options Flow Analysis

Analyst Consensus

Fundamental Strength

Risk & Macro Context

Earnings Quality

Market Leadership & Sector Flow

These factors are sourced from major data providers (Bloomberg Terminal, Polygon, Finnhub, CoinGecko, etc.) and interpreted through GPT-4o-based AI. Each stock or token is scored through this funnel and presented to users in a clear, digestible format.

HERMES AI COIN: THE FUTURE OF PASSIVE INCOME

More than just a utility token, Hermes AI Coin is a digital equity model providing holders with instant dividends. Every transaction — whether analysis, payment, or token transfer — distributes 100% of the fee revenue back to holders.

PancakeSwap liquidity is permanently locked.

No new coins can be minted.

Smart contract ownership is renounced and wallets are secured.

A 3% transaction fee is applied and fully distributed to holders.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) Resource

Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain Ecosystem

About Hermes AI Investment Fund

What is the current price of Hermes AI Investment Fund?

Trading at ₦, Hermes AI Investment Fund has shown a price movement of 0.38% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact HERMES's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 892122833898.2711 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Hermes AI Investment Fund?

Its market capitalization is ₦57006622.68536199016000, ranking #6554 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

HERMES recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Hermes AI Investment Fund fit within the BNB Chain Ecosystem category?

As a BNB Chain Ecosystem token, HERMES competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Hermes AI Investment Fund

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 15:32:00 (UTC+8)

Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Hermes AI Investment Fund

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$0.0000
$0.0000$0.0000

0.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7281
$0.7281$0.7281

+1,356.20%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.3781
$3.3781$3.3781

-15.54%

Dolphin

Dolphin

POD

$0.5296
$0.5296$0.5296

+4.29%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7281
$0.7281$0.7281

+1,356.20%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.061467
$0.061467$0.061467

+66.00%

Stupid Faces

Stupid Faces

UPID

$0.0011200
$0.0011200$0.0011200

+53.42%

Cash Cat

Cash Cat

CASHCAT

$0.23150
$0.23150$0.23150

+30.23%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.091719
$0.091719$0.091719

+19.32%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage