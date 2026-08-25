Hermes AI Investment Fund Price Today

The live Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) price today is $ 0, with a 0.38% change over the past 24 hours. The current HERMES to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HERMES.

Hermes AI Investment Fund currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 41,977, with a circulating supply of 892.12B HERMES. During the last 24 hours, HERMES traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HERMES moved -- in the last hour and +16.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Hermes AI Investment Fund (HERMES) Market Information

Market Cap $ 41.98K$ 41.98K $ 41.98K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 47.05K$ 47.05K $ 47.05K Circulation Supply 892.12B 892.12B 892.12B Total Supply 1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Hermes AI Investment Fund is $ 41.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HERMES is 892.12B, with a total supply of 1000000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.05K.