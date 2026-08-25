What is Hercules Token about?

Hercules is a sophisticated, flexible clAMM DEX on Metis Andromeda also featuring a Launchpad. With multiple v3 strategies, trusted-party integrations, dynamic fees, and a dual-token economy, Hercules is tailored to project-owned liquidity.

What is the live price of Hercules Token?

Hercules Token is trading at ₦5.6435157672950423696000, showing a price movement of -2.45% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is TORCH today?

The price volatility of TORCH within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Hercules Token?

The token fluctuated between ₦5.5574429239332432192000 (low) and ₦6.2220561901502026104000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has TORCH generated?

In the last 24 hours, TORCH accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦3272.8865967487528000, and the all-time low is ₦4.5764325127741575096000. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Hercules Token?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does TORCH compare to other Metis Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Metis Ecosystem category, TORCH shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.