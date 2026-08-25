What is Hempy about?

Hempy is a project focused on revitalizing hemp as a sustainable material for textiles by addressing its key limitations—softness, flexibility, and water resistance—using enzyme-based innovations. By improving how hemp is processed, Hempy aims to make it a practical and eco-friendly alternative to cotton and synthetic fabrics. The project is committed to reducing the environmental impact of industries like fashion while expanding hemp’s applications into areas like packaging, construction, and medicine.

What is the live price of Hempy?

Hempy is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 2.69% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is HEMPY today?

The price volatility of HEMPY within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Hempy?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has HEMPY generated?

In the last 24 hours, HEMPY accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦6.2351613169795077824000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Hempy?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does HEMPY compare to other Meme,Base Ecosystem,Desci Meme tokens?

Within the Meme,Base Ecosystem,Desci Meme category, HEMPY shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.