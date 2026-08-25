HeLa USD Price Today

The live HeLa USD (HLUSD) price today is $ 0.999191, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current HLUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999191 per HLUSD.

HeLa USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,798,545, with a circulating supply of 1.80M HLUSD. During the last 24 hours, HLUSD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.015, while the all-time low was $ 0.943098.

In short-term performance, HLUSD moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.37K.

HeLa USD (HLUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.80M$ 1.80M $ 1.80M Volume (24H) $ 1.37K$ 1.37K $ 1.37K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.80M$ 1.80M $ 1.80M Circulation Supply 1.80M 1.80M 1.80M Total Supply 1,800,000.0 1,800,000.0 1,800,000.0

The current Market Cap of HeLa USD is $ 1.80M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.37K. The circulating supply of HLUSD is 1.80M, with a total supply of 1800000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.80M.